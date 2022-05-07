Torrance police officer arrested for allegedly possessing child sex material

article

A 23-year-old Torrance police officer was arrested for allegedly possessing child sex abuse material.

Evan Robert Dahl was arrested Friday morning at the Torrance Police Station on suspicion of felony possession of the material following a Los Angeles Police Department investigation.

"The city of Torrance and its police department are aware of the troubling allegations leading to Evan Dahl's arrest. Evan Dahl no longer works for the Torrance Police Department," said Sgt. Mark Ponegalek of the Torrance Police Department.

"Chief Jay Hart remains committed to transparency and accountability," the statement added.

The LAPD Internet Crimes Against Children task force learned in March that the unlawful material was uploaded to a social media platform from an unknown address in Torrance, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Investigators then served search warrants at several locations throughout the city, including Dahl's residence, "where evidence was seized," according to the LAPD.

"We have and will continue to cooperate with LAPD's investigation," Ponegalek said. "Because this matter involves an ongoing criminal investigation, we must refer any additional questions to LAPD,"

Anyone who may have been a victim of Dahl's was asked to call LAPD Detective Marvin Mancia at 562-624-4027. Calls made during non-business hours or on weekends should be made to 877-527-3247.

Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.