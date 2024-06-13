Torrance police K9 tracks down robbery suspect

article

Due to his sharp nose, a Torrance police K9 helped arrest a robbery suspect.

Officer Couto and her K-9 partner, Tango, responded to a robbery at a business near the 3400 block of Torrance Boulevard around 11:50 a.m. Tuesday.

According to the Torrance Police Department, a female suspect entered the store and asked to see a bottle of alcohol. While the victim was holding the bottle, the suspect grabbed it, and a struggle ensued. The suspect then fled with the stolen bottle, police said.

The victim was not physically injured.

Officers searched the area but couldn't locate the suspect.

K9 Tango, who is a Bloodhound, was provided a scent sample of the suspect. With that, he was able to lead his partner and additional officers to the suspect's area. Police say she was hiding in a low-trafficked area.

The suspect was taken into custody.

"Bloodhounds like Tango have incredible scent-tracking skills because of the roughly 230 million olfactory cells in their nose," the police department said.

Tango is capable of following scent trails that are more than 300 hours old.



