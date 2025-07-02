Torrance church hit by vandal at least 8 times in recent weeks, stained-glass windows smashed

The Brief A church in Torrance has been vandalized at least eight times in recent weeks. In several instances, a vandal has thrown rocks through stained-glass windows. The pastor estimated the damage at $50,000. The pastor said he believes the person responsible was arrested after breaking into the church recently, and has since been released.



A church in Torrance has been repeatedly targeted by a vandal throwing rocks and bricks through windows.

What we know:

At least eight times in recent weeks, Abundant Life Church on Cabrillo Avenue has been hit.

Pastor Gerald Abreu isn’t sure why someone would target their chapel. He’s been a pastor there for more than 20 years.

"We’ve offered help to the homeless, we’ve offered food to the hungry, we’ve offered clothing to those that are naked according to scripture," said Pastor Gerald Abreu. "We’re trying to do what Jesus has commanded us to do."

The vandal has splattered paint across the church’s front steps while throwing bricks and rocks through windows. Several of the damaged windows are made of stained-glass. As a result, Pastor Abreu estimates damage to total around $50,000.

"[We] have to have a specialist to be able to repair those [stained-glass windows]," said Abreu. "I have no idea why [the vandal] singled us out. But we’re continuing. It hasn’t stopped us. We’re still having service."

Dig deeper:

In one instance, the Pastor said he went to church and a young man who had broken in was inside.

"He was downstairs in the refrigerator, helping himself to whatever we had," said Abreu.

According to Pastor Abreu, the young man was eventually arrested. However, he has since been released from jail on bond.

Since then, they believe the same person has written cryptic messages outside the church as recently as last week.

"Seven little marks here in green," said Abreu. "Then he wrote 1 through 9... We have no idea what that means. It is [kind of creepy], especially since no one knows what it means except the guy who did it."

What they're saying:

"You don’t know if he has a weapon," said Karla Abreu, a minister. "You don’t know what is going on."

"We’ve had people afraid to attend [services] as a result," said Pastor Abreu.

What you can do:

With help from volunteers and donations, many of the windows have now been covered by wood or wiring. While surveillance cameras have been installed for additional security.

"We’re all broken to some degree," said Pastor Abreu. "We’re all in need of a savior. That’s why Jesus came. The young [vandal] is welcome to come here if he wants to be part of the service in that sense. But we don’t want him to break any more windows."

If you’d like to help the church with repairs, or donate, click HERE.