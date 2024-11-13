Explosive device found, detonated outside Torrance courthouse

The Brief An explosive device was found outside the Torrance courthouse Wednesday morning. The bomb squad detonated what appeared to be an orange balloon on a bench. Investigators found a note and a cooler near the device.



An urgent investigation is underway in Torrance after an apparent explosive device was located outside the courthouse Tuesday morning with a note nearby.

SkyFOX was above the scene when a robot poked what looked like an orange bag or balloon, that exploded.

Also visible from SkyFOX was a letter next to the device that said in all caps, "these get bigger," and what appeared to be a collection of possible BBs or pellets nearby.

A note found near an apparent explosive device outside the Torrance courthouse.

"It was a pretty loud bang," said Carolina Castro. "It scared a lot of people. Car alarms went off. I heard a lady scream. It was pretty insane."

Castro was across the street during the explosion. She’s in town from Las Vegas for a court case.

"I hear the rings still," said Castro. "It’s a bit nerve wracking. Something I won’t forget when I go back to Vegas."

According to a written statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, around 7 a.m. personnel at the Torrance Courthouse were alerted to a suspicious package located approximately 30 feet from the main entrance.

LASD’s Arson Explosives Detail bomb technicians responded to the scene and deployed a robot to safely assess and render the package safe.

Deputies on scene described the package as "an explosive device" that looked like a large orange bag or balloon, next to a cooler.

"A deputy informed me that someone at 2 o’clock in the morning left a package," said E.J. Montanez, an attorney. "It’s probably an idiot joking. What a terrible practical joke."

A spokesperson from the FBI confirmed that they responded to the scene, along with Torrance Police and the LASD. The spokesperson tells FOX 11 that "further evaluation of the evidence by LASD will determine investigative strategy going forward."

"As a precautionary measure, the Torrance Courthouse remained closed for the remainder of the day and will reopen Thursday, November 14th. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Arson Explosives Detail is actively investigating the incident with the assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation," the LASD said in a written statement.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the LASD through "Crime Stoppers" by calling (800) 222-TIPS (8477), or on lacrimestoppers.org.