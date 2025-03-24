Topanga Canyon Boulevard closures underway in San Fernando Valley

The Brief Caltrans will implement ongoing closures of the northbound right lane on Topanga Canyon Boulevard through March 31. The closures are part of a larger project to repave SR-27 and upgrade infrastructure over an 18-mile stretch from Pacific Coast Highway to Devonshire Street in Chatsworth. Motorists are advised to slow down, follow speed limits, and consider alternate routes due to expected delays.



Heads up if Topanga Canyon Boulevard in the San Fernando Valley is part of your commute!

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) has announced ongoing closures of Topanga Canyon Boulevard for curb ramp construction.

The closures will affect the northbound right lane at various locations from March 24 to March 31.

Timeline:

Starting Monday, March 24, at 5:30 a.m., the right lane in the northbound direction of Topanga Canyon Boulevard will be closed at several locations.

These closures will remain in effect until 5:30 a.m. on Monday, March 31.

What we know:

The affected locations in the northbound direction include Calvert St, Califa St, Lanark St, Chase St, Strathern St, Schoenborn St, Plummer St, Parthenia St, Wyandotte St, and Cohasset St.

Driveways to homes and businesses will remain accessible during the closures.

What you can do:

Motorists are advised to slow down in construction areas, follow posted speed limits, and consider using alternate routes to avoid delays.

Residents and businesses should anticipate noise, vibrations, and dust due to construction activities.

The backstory:

This construction is part of a larger project to repave SR-27 and upgrade curb ramps, pedestrian push buttons, and bus pads in the San Fernando Valley and Topanga.

The work zone covers over 18 miles from Pacific Coast Highway to Devonshire Street in Chatsworth.