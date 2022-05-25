Top Memorial Day travel destinations

Memorial Day weekend is just around the corner.

Over 39 million people are expected to travel 50 miles or more from home this Memorial Day weekend, according to a new AAA report. That's an increase of 8.3% over 2021.

Air travel volume will hit record high levels, with 3 million people expected to take to the skies this Memorial Day weekend, according to AAA.

More travelers will be flying as the preferred mode of transportation, surpassing 2019 levels, the report indicated.

Regardless of air, train, automobile, or boat, traffic will be busy in the coming days.

Thursday is shaping up to be the busiest day for air travel during the Memorial Day travel period (May 26 – May 30) with Monday being the lightest. For those hitting the road, Thursday and Friday are anticipated to be peak traffic days.

AAA booking data reveals that big cities and beaches are top destinations this Memorial Day, both domestically and abroad.

Top U.S. Destinations

Orlando, FL

Seattle, WA

Miami, FL

Las Vegas, NV

Anaheim, CA

New York, NY

Denver, CO

Anchorage, AK

Boston, MA

Honolulu, HI

Top International Destinations

Vancouver, Canada

Dublin, Ireland

Paris, France

Rome, Italy

London, England

Cancun, Mexico

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Barcelona, Spain

Nassau, Bahamas

Calgary, Canada

Traveling by car? You can see a breakdown of the best and worst times to travel for the holiday weekend by clicking or tapping here.