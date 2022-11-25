TikTok video exposes high school teacher's alleged lewd texts with minor, OC deputies say
article
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - A teacher from a Tustin-area high school is behind bars after a TikTok video exposed alleged lewd text messages with a minor.
According to the Orange County Sheriff's Department, deputies received a tip from a TikTok video that showed a person confronting a teacher, later identified as 47-year-old Roger Kavigan, for allegedly exchanging inappropriate texts with a minor.
The investigation stemming from the social media video led to Kavigan being arrested on Wednesday. Kavigan, who taught at Foothill High School, was booked for allegedly contacting a minor with intent to commit sexual assault.
The City News Service contributed to this report.