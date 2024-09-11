TikToker dies after collapsing at finish line of Disney half marathon

TikToker Bobby Caleb Graves died Sunday just moments after completing Disneyland’s Halloween Half Marathon.

The race began at 5 a.m. and by 7 a.m. Graves crossed the finish line.

According to the Anaheim Police Department, as Graves was crossing the finish line, he was seen grabbing his chest. Paramedics ran to his side within seconds to help provide aid. Police say Graves went into full cardiac arrest. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

His official cause of death is not known.

Disneyland's half marathon took place this past weekend as Southern California faced a brutal heatwave. Temperatures on Saturday and Sunday were well above 100° F for most of the day.

In a TikTok video posted the weekend of the race, Graves talked about the high temperatures, warning other runners to be careful. "If you’re running this weekend, remember it will be HOT! Stay hydrated and listen to your body. Good luck to all the runners," he wrote in the caption of a video showing the Disneyland marathon merchandise available.

Graves is an avid Disney fan and has competed in previous Disney marathons.