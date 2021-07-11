Ticket with all six SuperLotto Plus numbers sold in Van Nuys

A ticket with all six numbers in Saturday's SuperLotto Plus drawing was sold at a liquor store in Van Nuys.

The purchaser has 60 days to choose receiving the $62 million jackpot in 30 graduated installments or the lump sum cash payment of $44.6 million.

The numbers drawn Saturday night were 9, 11, 15, 27, 30 and the Mega number was 25.

One ticket each with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, were sold in convenience stores in San Ysidro in San Diego County and Atwater in Merced County. They are each worth $24,559, the California Lottery announced.

The drawing was the 56th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold which occurred on Dec. 26.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 41,416,353, according to the California Lottery.

The estimated jackpot for Wednesday's drawing will be $7 million.

