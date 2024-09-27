Thump Records celebrates over 30 years of original Latin music in Southern California

Founded by Bill Walker in 1990, Thump Records has been breaking barriers in the music industry for more than three decades.

As the originator of Lowrider Jams and Latin Oldies, the label has had a lasting impact on the local Hispanic culture.

"We cater to the Latino community with artists like El Chicano, Kid Frost, Malo, Nayba’ Hood Queen, and now with our newest artist Amanda Carerra," said Steve Hernandez, known as "Boom Boom" in the music industry.

The Southern California native has worked with Thump Records for decades, taking professional photos, DJing events and signing new talent.

Amanda Carerra was discovered by Hernandez while performing at a local music festival.

"I loved singing my whole life. My abuelo would tell me I was singing since I was in my car seat, but I didn’t take it professionally until 2019," said Carerra. She also credits her new record deal with Thump to the popularity of one of her first singles "Dodger Girl."

"I wrote it in like 15 minutes just singing in my shower. I always wanted to do a Dodger song, but I also wanted to incorporate some oldies and that’s what inspired the production behind it."

As a young girl, she remembers going to games at the crowded stadium. "It’s not just a fan base, It’s like one big familia," said Carerra. "I always say Dodger Stadium is my home away from home. I call it ‘blue heaven on earth’".

The life-long Dodger fan also wants to use her new platform to highlight her Mexican background.

"I love to show our culture with my music videos and my songs so that other people can see how us Hispanics get down. How we are so loving and such an awesome community."

The singer’s father is from the Tepito neighborhood of Mexico City and her mother’s side of the family is from the Mexican states of Nayarit and Sonora. Carerra often features her family members in projects like the music video for ‘LA Christmas’ where she highlighted how they celebrate by cooking tamales and other traditional Mexican food.

"There's already so many artists out there. Everybody is their own individual person, so what better person to be than yourself," said Carerra.

In 2018, Thump also partnered with the east coast label, Watermusic, to create a new division called East-West Thump, oriented more towards Hip-Hop and R&B.

To learn more about Thump Records click here.