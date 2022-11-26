Three shot during house party in Hawthorne

Three people were shot and injured during a house party in Hawthorne, authorities said Saturday.

Paramedics dispatched at 10:40 p.m. Friday to Rosecrans and Cerise avenues rushed three gunshot victims and a person who was struck by a vehicle to a hospital.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the victims were awake and breathing when they left the scene.

Paramedics also treated another person at the location. It is unknown if Hawthorne Police are looking for the shooter.

No further information was immediately available.