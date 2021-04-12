Three killed in South LA crash after vehicle plows into parked cars, Wells Fargo bank

Three men between the ages of 18 and 22 were killed in a horrific crash in South Los Angeles when a vehicle plowed into parked cars and into the brick exterior of a Wells Fargo bank late Sunday night, officials said.

The crash was reported just before 11 p.m. near the intersection of Central and Florence avenues in South LA's Florence neighborhood, the California Highway Patrol said.

Authorities said a car with four men inside was speeding eastbound on Florence Ave. when the driver lost control and crashed into two parked cars and into the brick facade of the Wells Fargo bank.

Following the crash, a crowd described by officials as "combative and unruly," gathered at the scene.

Firefighters were able to free one of the four victims from the wreckage. The other three victims were pronounced dead at the scene, CHP said.

The surviving victim was taken to a local hospital and his condition was unknown.

CHP investigators believe speed was a factor and do not believe the victims were street racing as stated in initial reports.

The names of the victims have not been released.

