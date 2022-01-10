Three charged in New Year's Eve South LA grocery store shooting

Three people have been charged in relation to a shooting that happened at a South Los Angeles grocery store on New Year's Eve, according to LA County District Attorney George Gascón.

The three individuals, 28-year-old Beverly Surratt, 18-year-old Juwann Keaire and 20-year-old Marquae Yoakum have each been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder and assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

Six people were injured on New Year's Eve when shots were fired into and outside the Superior Grocers on the 10200 block of South Avalon Boulevard.

According to Gascón's office, Surrat allegedly got into an argument with another shopper in line at a register in the grocery store. She then left the store and met up with the other two defendants, who allegedly came back to the store, firing a dozen times into the supermarket.

None of the victims in that shooting were gravely injured.

