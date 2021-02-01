Thousands of San Bernardino Co. vaccine appointments booked in under an hour

Thousands of San Bernardino County vaccination appointments were booked in less than 30 minutes Monday after two new vaccination supersites were announced.

San Bernardino County Health officials plan to hold two vaccination events this week at major venues.

The first event is Feb. 2. at the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana. Those eligible for vaccines at this event include people age 65 and older who live and work in the county. Front-line healthcare workers and emergency service professionals who work or live in the county are also eligible.

Health officials say many as 3,500 vaccine appointment slots were made available at 9 a.m. Monday and by 9:21 a.m. the county posted a message on Twitter reading "appointments for the COVID-19 vaccination event tomorrow are FULL. The County will hold more events as we continue to receive more doses."

San Bernardino County Board Chairman Curt Hagman says the vaccine supply from the state is unpredictable right now.

"We have to make sure we get the population geared up, but we don’t know from week to week if it’s 20 or 30,000 doses or if it’s going to be 5,000 or 60,000. We are asking for patience from residents because we just don’t know what our supply will look like day-to-day," said Hagman.

Health officials also plan to use the Ontario Convention Center for vaccinations on Feb. 4.

There are five large-scale vaccination sites in the works throughout San Bernardino County.

Residents can book an appointment when they are available at sbcovid19.com/vaccine.

People who need assistance making an appointment may contact the county’s COVID-19 hotline at 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 909-387-3911.

