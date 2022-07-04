Thousands celebrate Fourth of July at Grand Park for first time since pandemic

Thousands of people celebrated the Fourth of July at Grand Park in downtown Los Angeles for the first time since 2019.

Grand Park had been hosting a free annual block party since 2013, but the pandemic halted the event for two years. The event moved to a virtual format instead.

"We're really thrilled to be bringing it back. People have really told us that this is a tradition that they're excited to see come back especially as we're in this phase of the COVID pandemic," said Julia Diamond, the Director of Grand Park at the Music Center.

The Block Party included a firework show launched from the rooftop of The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, and featured live entertainment from local artists.

"This is an opportunity for people to come together. This is LA's central gathering place. It's the park for everyone and these moments where we have such large diverse communities come together are times where we can feel that everyone. We can look around and say this really feels like all of LA is here," said Diamond.

