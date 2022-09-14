Thousand Oaks man previously convicted of human trafficking charged with same crime again

article

A Thousand Oaks man previously convicted of human trafficking of a minor has been charged with human trafficking again in addition to other charges, the Ventura County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.

Robert Ryan McGraa, 41, was charged with human trafficking, child luring, and possession of child sexual abuse material. He was previously convicted of a felony violation of unlawful sex with a minor in 2006, and human trafficking of a minor in 2017.

In the current case against McGraa, he is accused of coercing a woman to engage in sex acts in Oxnard in 2014.

Additionally, he is accused of messaging a 14-year-old acquaintance from Simi Valley in a sexually suggestive manner in 2016.

The charges allege McGraa possessed explicit photographs of young children on at least three occasions, the DA's office said.

Officials are continuing to investigate if McGraa committed other sexually-motivated crimes.

He is believed to have spent time in Thousand Oaks, Oxnard, and Simi Valley, and was very active online and on social media, authorities said.

Anyone who has been contacted by McGraa online or in person is asked to contact DA Supervising Investigator Terry Dobrosky at 805-383-4779.