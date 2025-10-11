Thousand Oaks man accused of kidnapping, torturing woman he tied up inside his home

The Brief The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Nathan Toft on charges of kidnapping, torture, and sexual assault. The arrest followed a report from a female victim who escaped from Toft's home after allegedly being beaten and sexually assaulted. Toft's bail is set at $1 million and authorities are encouraging anyone with additional information to come forward.



A man has been arrested in Ventura County on charges of kidnapping, torture, and sexual assault, according to the sheriff's office.

What we know:

The incident happened on Oct. 7 at a home located in the 100 block of Helecho Court in Thousand Oaks.

Sheriff's deputies located the victim in the 1200 block of Thousand Oaks Boulevard. She told authorities she was beaten and sexually assaulted.

An investigation revealed the suspect, Nathan Toft, had allegedly tied the woman up and kept her inside his home against her will. He allegedly tortured and sexually assaulted the woman before she was able to escape and call 911.

A search warrant was served at Toft's home, where he was located and arrested. He was booked into custody at the pre-trial detention facility in Ventura and his bail is set at $1 million.

What's next:

Toft faces felony violations for kidnapping, false imprisonment, domestic violence, criminal threats, torture, rape, and other sexual-assault related charges.

What you can do:

Due to the nature of the investigation, detectives believe there may be additional witnesses.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Thousand Oaks Sexual Assault Unit, Detective N. Adrianzen, at 805-371-8397 or via email at nicole.adrianzen@venturacounty.gov. Callers can also remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).