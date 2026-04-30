Thousand Oaks gang member pleads guilty to baseball bat assault, hate crime

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The Brief Javier Gomez, 20, pled guilty to a racially motivated felony assault involving a baseball bat attack on an African American man in Thousand Oaks. Gomez admitted to hate crime and gang allegations after he and a juvenile accomplice cornered the victim and struck him repeatedly in the head. Gomez faces a scheduled sentencing of five years in state prison on May 26, while the juvenile involved has already been sentenced.



A Thousand Oaks man has pled guilty to a violent hate crime and gang-related assault following a 2024 attack that left an African American victim with lasting cognitive and vision injuries.

What we know:

On December 31, 2024, Javier Gomez and an underage accomplice allegedly confronted an African American man as he walked to his vehicle.

Gomez, a documented gang member, used racial slurs before striking the victim in the forehead with a baseball bat, according to officials. He then handed the weapon to the minor, who struck the victim again.

On April 27, 2026, Gomez pled guilty in Ventura County Superior Court to one felony count of assault with a deadly weapon.

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He admitted to all aggravating factors, including special allegations for gang involvement, hate crimes, and causing great bodily injury.

The victim, who has no gang affiliations, suffered significant medical complications for several months following the assault.

What they're saying:

District Attorney Erik Nasarenko praised the victim and his family for their role in the prosecution.

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"The victim and his wife showed tremendous courage by testifying at the preliminary hearing and confronting hate head on," Nasarenko said. "Our community will not tolerate hate-fueled violence or gang-related intimidation."

What's next:

Gomez's sentencing hearing will be held on May 26. He is expected to be sentenced to five years in state prison.

The juvenile involved in the case has already transitioned through the juvenile court system and been sentenced.