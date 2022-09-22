Thousand Oaks bakery hit by burglars

A Thousand Oaks bakery is picking up the pieces after burglars ransacked the business.

FOX 11 spoke with the owners of Historia Bakery Cafe on East Hillcrest Drive about a week after the business was targeted.

"It's hard in the best of circumstances, unfortunately," said Robyn Lee, co-owner of the bakery. "We opened two months prior to the lockdown and had a struggle since Day 1."

Lee and her husband got the call about the break-in on September 15 in the middle of the night. The alarm alerted Ventura County Sheriff's Department and apparently spooked the burglars before they could steal more items.

However, the damage was extensive, including shattered glass and the business' electrical wiring being cut, leaving the bakery unable to power all the machines they need.

As of Thursday night, no arrests have been announced in connection to the burglary.

A GoFundMe page has been launched by the community in hopes of helping the bakery rebound. Those interested in helping can click here for more information.