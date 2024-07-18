Alleged Trump shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks called 'American hero' by RNC demonstrator

Thomas Matthew Crooks, the man who tried to assassinate former President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania last weekend, is being called "an American hero" by one demonstrator outside the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, and one state legislator spoke with the man.

Rep. Adam Morgan is a member of the state legislature of South Carolina, and shared video of his "interview" with the man who made the sign outside the convention Thursday afternoon.

"So, did you make the poster," Morgan asked the man.

"I did make the poster," the man said.

When Morgan continued to press the man, asking him if he was trying to make a statement to convention-goers, the man said, "This isn't a joke or anything like that, I truly do believe he is, in some sense, an American hero. His altercation with the former President was a tragedy. He didn't kill anybody, so let's make that clear… That's not what made him an American hero though."

The man went on to praise Crooks' "strong and good judgment of character," ultimately concluding with "he stood up to dictatorship."

Secret Service agents shot and killed Crooks after the attempt on the former President's life at the July 13 rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Crooks had allegedly teased an attack online just days before the attack, according to FOX News’ Jacqui Heinrich.

As of Thursday, a motive for the shooting remains unclear.

Trump wrapped up the RNC Thursday night with a speech that included his perspective on the assassination attempt, remarks on Corey Comperatore, the former fire chief killed in the shooting.

