This weekend’s NASCAR race on FOX: Kyle Busch goes for 2 wins in a row at Pennzoil 400 in Las Vegas

The NASCAR Cup Series continues its west coast trip with the Pennzoil 400 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on FOX.

Coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET Sunday with "NASCAR RaceDay on FOX," followed by the race at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Alex Bowman won last year’s race in Las Vegas, his seventh victory in the NASCAR Cup Series.

But Kyle Busch, who won at Fontana last week to earn his first victory for Richard Childress Racing, returns home to Las Vegas as the favorite to win the Pennzoil 400.

Busch's 61 career victories are the most among active drivers. But he’ll face tough competition from Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, Ross Chastain, Martin Truex Jr., Joey Logano, and others competing on the 1.5-mile track.

Hamlin has the longest active streak of top-10 finishes on 1.5-mile tracks at six.

Larson has finished in the top 10 in eight of his last 10 starts at Las Vegas, and Chastain finished in the top three in both Las Vegas races in 2022, Nascar.com noted.

