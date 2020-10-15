Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 3:00 AM PDT until FRI 6:00 PM PDT, Los Angeles County Mountains / Angeles National Forest, Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger District Of The San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino County Mountains including The Mountain Top and Front Country Ranger Districts of the San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys - The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the Cleveland National Forest
2
Heat Advisory
until FRI 5:00 PM PDT, Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Orange County Coastal, Orange County Inland, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County Coast, Ventura County coastal valleys, Ventura County Mountains

Think your question is worthy of America's Question?

Published 
Politics
Sponsored by FOX Bet. FOX Bet was developed by a division of Flutter Entertainment in partnership with FOX Sports, a unit of FOX Corporation. FOX Bet is solely responsible for this content and the products and services it provides.
article

President Donald Trump (left) and former Vice President Joe Biden (right) speak during the first presidential debate at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. (Photo by Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty

Expand

The race for the White House is entering the home stretch and the presidential candidates are preparing for their last debate on Oct. 22 in Nashville.

The FOX Super 6 Team wants to know what you think is the best question for an exciting new game you can play from home or on the road.

Submit your America’s Question and it could be used in the FOX Super 6 Presidential Debate Contest!

Here’s how:

  • Submit your question by noon ET on Friday, Oct. 16
  • America’s Question will be announced on the FOX BET Super 6 Twitter handle @FOXSuper6 and will be added into the final $50,000 debate contest which will launch on Oct. 16
  • Download the FOX Super 6 app now for free to see if your question becomes America’s Question!

FOX Super 6 is a FREE TO PLAY prediction game where players can win cash prizes for correctly predicting the outcome of events.

Now is your chance to be counted in this important event! Remember to submit your questions by noon ET on Friday, Oct. 16.

No purchase necessary. Open to legal residents of the US, excluding WA. 18 and older. See terms and conditions at foxsuper6.com. Sponsored by TSG Interactive US Services Limited.