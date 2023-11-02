These non-profits continue to succeed after LA's 2022 Super Bowl recognition

Like a proud parent, the success of a select group of Los Angeles non-profits is being embraced.

They are the 56 non-profits named as Legacy Champions for Super Bowl LVI at Sofi Stadium about two years ago.

"The grantees, the 56, are doing exceptionally well. I run into them frequently," said Renata Simril of LA's Super Bowl Host Committee.

Simril's role as President and CEO of the LA84 Foundation, alongside the NFL and LASEC, was to help hand out 10,000 grants to the 56 non-profits. Six of them rounded up to $50,000.

Among those honored for Super Bowl 2022 was ‘Kids in the Spotlight’ and its founder, Tige Charity.

They went on to found a production studio to enhance their long-running script-to-screen movie-making program for youth who have experienced foster care.

As for the non-profit Our Own, Simril says "the two gentlemen from Our Own are just flowering."

Simril sits on the Governor's Council for physical fitness and mental health and recommended the founders of Our Own. Among their many works in the community is a one-of-a-kind wellness space at City Honors High School in Inglewood.

With non-profits like Homeboy Industries, FOX 11 is taking another football season to continue to tell these Legacy stories.

