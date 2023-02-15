'The Wrapper' in Culver City nearing completion

A new high-rise that's been getting a lot of attention, located on the border of Culver City and Los Angeles, is nearing completion.

The 17-story building can be seen for miles around, sitting near the Metro tracks on Jefferson Boulevard. Reception of the building has been mixed. Some have called the design, with its flowing lines and jutting staircases, innovative. Others online have called it "ominous, villainous." Some people FOX 11 spoke to called it "funny-looking," even an eyesore.

Architect Eric Owen Moss is behind the design of "The Wrapper."

The lines, "wrapping" the one side of the building, with their angles and curves, are meant to evoke rap music.

"It's dance, it's singing, it's happy, it's music," Moss said.

The Wrapper is set to be completed in about a month, and will serve as office space. Moss said the building was "an opportunity to make something that was quite different," adding that the design from the lines to the windows is meant to redefine what a building of its size is meant to look like.

"The straight lines were gone, but the purpose of the straight lines in terms of support as columns and supports as beams exists by analogy," Moss said, "but the form language is somewhat different."

No matter people's opinions of The Wrapper, "somewhat different" is exactly right.