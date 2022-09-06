The Weeknd working to reschedule LA show after canceling SoFi stadium performance

Days after canceling his performance two songs into a concert at SoFi Stadium, singer The Weeknd said Tuesday his voice is recovering and he again vowed to return to the Los Angeles area for a make-up show.

"Doctor says my voice is safe and with rest I'll be solid and able to bring the show my Toronto fans are waiting for," he tweeted Tuesday. "LA date is being worked out soon. Thank you SO much for all the love and understanding that's come my way. I love you all so much."

The singer was barely into his concert Saturday night at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood — the second of two sold-out performances — when he lost his voice and abruptly canceled the show.

Video from the stadium shows the singer personally breaking the news to fans at the stadium, telling them from the stage, "I can't give you the concert I want to give you right now."

"I'm gonna make sure everybody's good — you'll get your money back — I'll do a show real soon for you guys," he told the crowd Saturday. "But I wanted to come out and personally apologize. You know how much this kills me, I'm sorry. I love you. Thank you so much."

The singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, later posted on social media: "My voice went out during the first song and I'm devastated. Felt it go and my heart dropped. My deepest apologies to my fans here. I promise I'll make it up to you with a new date."

The cancellation prompted a chaotic exit of tens of thousands of fans from SoFi Stadium, hours earlier than anticipated.

Some fans took to social media to vent their frustration, lamenting the amount of money spent on tickets, parking and drinks only to have the show scrubbed.

Others expressed sympathy for the singer and sent well-wishes.

The show also featured two opening acts, producer and multi-instrumentalist Mike Dean and DJ Kaytranada.

The Weeknd performed without incident Friday night for a sold-out crowd at SoFi.