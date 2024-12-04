Popular Venice restaurant The Rose set to close this month

The Brief Venice restaurant The Rose is set to close after 45 years in business. Their last day of operation is Dec. 15.



One of Venice's most iconic restaurants, The Rose, will close its doors later this month after more than four decades in business.

"Forty-five years is really something," the eatery said on social media over the weekend. "A lot of smiles, morning coffees and celebrations for more than four decades. It is with sincere gratitude and sadness to announce that The Rose Venice is bidding our beloved corner of Rose and Main a fond farewell.

"Our last day of service will be Sunday brunch on December 15th. Hope to see you!"

In a statement to the Los Angeles Times, the restaurant's managers said the decision to close "reflects the cumulative challenges we have faced in recent years."

"From economic shifts to a downturn in tourism and foot traffic in our neighborhood, we have navigated these hurdles with determination and optimism. Unfortunately, these factors have made it unsustainable to continue operating a chef-driven restaurant of this scale in Venice.

"The Rose Venice has been more than just a restaurant. It became a cornerstone of our community -- a place where millions of guests gathered to celebrate California's rich seasonal offerings and connect with one another. It has been an honor to serve as a neighborhood hub and a welcoming space for locals and travelers alike."

The restaurant was founded by Kamal Kapur and Manhar Patel in 1979 as the Rose Café, and it quickly grew into a neighborhood staple. Chef Jason Neroni and restaurateur Bill Chait took over the operation in 2015, upgrading the facility and changing the name to The Rose, The Times reported. Chef Ray Garcia took over the culinary operation earlier this year. Neroni left the restaurant in 2023.

Asked about the closure, Neroni told The Times, "It hits home, it hurts. It sucks. I thought that place would be there forever."