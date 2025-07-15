Historic LA nightclub, The Mayan, to close

Another Los Angeles landmark venue is preparing to take its final bow.

The popular nightclub and theater, The Mayan, announced on Instagram that it would be closing its doors at the end of September.

"It is with heavy yet grateful hearts that we announce The Mayan will be closing its doors at the end of September, after 35 unforgettable years. To our loyal patrons, community, and friends: thank you for your unwavering support, your trust, and the countless memories we've created together.

You made every night truly special. Before we take our final curtain call, we invite you to join us on the dance floor EVERY SATURDAY NIGHT

THROUGH SEPTEMBER 13TH for one last celebration of everything The Mayan has meant to us all," The Mayan wrote online.

The theater, located on Hill Street in downtown LA, first opened in 1927, becoming a fixture for live musical performances and entertainment in downtown.

In 1989, it was deemed a Los Angeles Historic-Cultural Monument. The building showcases Mayan Revival architecture and was designed by Octavius Weller Morgan, John A. Walls, and Stiles O. Clements.

According to the LA Times, multiple movies were shot there, including "The Bodyguard," "A Night at the Roxbury;" "Rock ‘n’ Roll High School;" and, "GLOW."

Local perspective:

The Mayan’s closure is the latest in a string of businesses across Los Angeles shutting down.

After 117 years in business, Cole's French Dip restaurant and bar in downtown Los Angeles is set to close on August 3. Cole's opened in 1908 and stands as the city's oldest operating restaurant and bar.

Also in June, the owners of A.O.C Brentwood and Beetle House LA announced their closure.

