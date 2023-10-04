‘The Masked Singer’ NFL Night: Diver revealed, swims out of the competition

" The Masked Singer " celebrated the NFL Wednesday — and unmasked a popular reality star in the process.

Tom Sandoval, who rose to fame as a cast member on the hit reality television show "Vanderpump Rules," was unmasked as the Diver.

The 40-year-old is best known as the main villain on the Bravo series, following the exposure of his infidelity – breaking the heart of his girlfriend of nine years.

Despite becoming judged in public, Sandoval revealed Wednesday that his experience on "The Masked Singer" allowed him to "feel protected under the mask."

Diver on the "NFL Night" episode of "The Masked Singer."

"I loved my experience here," Sandoval shared during an exit interview. "It’s so cool how accepting everybody is. I felt there would be more hate than there was."

Ken Jeong was able to accurately predict that Sandoval was beneath the costume. It’s the second week in a row that the panelist was able to correctly guess the person behind the mask. Last week, Anthony Anderson was revealed as Rubber Ducky.

Tom Sandoval on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen."

"This has never happened in my life," Jeong said, jokingly adding that "The Masked Singer" can now be called "Season Ken" instead of "Season 10."

Sandoval added, "Once, I mentioned I’m getting a lot of hate lately, I figured it was pretty inevitable that somebody was going to say Tom Sandoval like right off the bat."

Jeong told the actor that he was "starstruck" following the reveal, stating, "The biggest star on television is right there on the stage."

Last month, in an exclusive reveal with FOX stations, the show revealed Diver – the season’s underwater enigma.

"I’ll be swimming my way to the stage and into your hearts soon," Diver said in a teaser video in September, adding, "No pressure, am I right?"

The then-unknown celebrity continued, "I plan to make waves, so gear up and get ready to dive into the mystery."

About "The Masked Singer" Season 10

The new season returned last week with an all-new format with three incredible groups and a special Battle Royale semi-final.

Like previous seasons, Wild Card contestants have returned to shake up the competition with one Wild Card introduced to each group.

The "Ding Dong Keep It On Bell" also came back, allowing judges to choose to save a contestant from elimination and move them directly into the finale.

Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger in the "NFL Night" episode.

The season will continue to feature iconic-themed episodes including "Trolls Night," "Harry Potter Night" during Halloween week, and "Elton John Night" which will celebrate the singer’s music.

Next week, get ready for a throwback. It's 2000's Night on "The Masked Singer." The Queen of Hearts, Season 6 winner Jewel, will also return to "The Masked Singer" stage.

"The Masked Singer" Season 10 airs Wednesdays at 8/9 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.

