‘The Masked Singer’: FOX Super 6 ups cash prize to $100K for finale

The fifth season of "The Masked Singer" has proven to be a wild ride. Not only have fans experienced surprising reveals, but they’re also lining their pockets with cash — and for the season finale, one lucky winner will have a chance to net a whopping $100,000.

With a player base of more than 4.6 million to date, FOX Super 6 has given out over $220,000 in prizes over season 5, with hundreds of winners cashing in. Each week, viewers of "The Masked Singer" are given the opportunity to correctly predict six questions related to the episode on the FOX Super 6 app to increase their chance of winning.

Questions this week are as follows:

Will a panelist get the first impression guess correct for Black Swan?

Will a panelist get the first impression guess correct for Chameleon?

Will a panelist get the first impression guess correct for The Piglet?

Who will be unmasked first tonight?

Which contestant is going to finish in 2nd place?

Who is going to win Season 5 of The Masked Singer?

For every correct answer, players will get an entry for the finale prize drawing for a chance to win the big cash prize.

Only three costumes remain in the battle on "The Masked Singer": Chameleon, Piglet and Black Swan. All contestants will sing their hearts out next Wednesday for the Golden Mask Trophy.

Omarion, best known for being the lead singer in the band B2K in the early 2000s, was the latest contestant to be sent home Wednesday night.

While the iconic singer, songwriter and rapper won’t make it to the finale, he said "Being Yeti is awesome."

The FOX Super 6 contest is live now, so download the app for free for your chance to win the $100,000 finale grand prize.

Viewers who entered the free-to-play FOX Super 6 game had a chance to win $20,000 each week, and users who entered the sweepstakes every week will receive an extra entry into the grand prize sweepstakes for $100,000. Learn more about the FOX Super 6 game here.

No purchase necessary. Open to legal residents of the US, excluding WA. 18 and older. See terms and conditions at foxsuper6.com. Sponsored by TSG Interactive US Services Limited.

