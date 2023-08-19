The Issue Is: Vivek Ramaswamy, Bret Baier

This week on "The Issue Is," Elex Michaelson looks ahead to the 2024 Presidential election.

First, Michaelson sits down with Republican Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. Ramaswamy, a 38-year-old father-of-two who graduated from Harvard and Yale before making a fortune in biotech, has been surging in the polls, now placing as high as second place, behind only former President Donald Trump.

In a wide-ranging conversation, Ramaswamy discusses his reason for entering the race, his relationship with Trump, new attacks from his primary rivals, his foreign policy agenda, his plan to shut down the FBI, fatherhood, and much more.

Next, Michaelson is joined by FOX News anchor Bret Baier. Next week, Baier and Martha MacCallum will moderate the first GOP Primary Debate, taking place in the battleground state of Wisconsin.

Baier previews the highly anticipated event, this, as questions still linger if Trump will take the stage alongside seven of his primary challengers. Baier also breaks down the current state of the 2024 race, which looks increasingly like a Trump-Biden rematch. Baier also gets personal, discussing how his son's tough start, with multiple congenital heart defects and open-heart surgeries, made him realize the "bickering on Capitol Hill is just noise."

