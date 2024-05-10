The Issue Is: 'Uncomfortable Conversations with a Jew'

This week, as Pro-Palestinian protests continue on college campuses nationwide, a powerful, and uncomfortable, conversation about antisemitism and Jewish culture.

Emmanuel Acho, host of the "Uncomfortable Conversation" series and former NFL linebacker, and Noa Tishby, TV producer and Israel's former special envoy combating antisemitism, have joined forces for a new book, "Uncomfortable Conversations with a Jew," already a New York Times best-seller.

In the book, the pair address a series of hot-button questions, including:

"Is a 'Jewish race' a thing?"

"Could the Holocaust happen again?"

"Are Jewish people White?"

"Is ending antisemitism even possible?"

The pair discuss those questions and more in a wide-ranging discussion that also delves into the lessons the two authors learned about the similarities and differences between Black and Jewish cultures.

Also this week, Michaelson heads to the Milken Institute Global Conference, the annual Beverly Hills confab that brings together hundreds of the world's top thought leaders in politics, business, economics, sports, entertainment, and more.

At the conference, Michaelson sits down for insights from Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Ambassador Eric Garcetti, pollster Frank Luntz, California's First Partner Jen Siebel Newsom, and many more.

"The Issue Is" is California's only statewide political show. Watch FOX 11 Los Angeles Fridays at 10:30 p.m. For more showtimes and information, go to TheIssueIsShow.com.