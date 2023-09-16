The Issue Is: Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Doug Burgum

This week on "The Issue Is," Elex Michaelson sits down with two candidates for U.S. President.

First, Michaelson goes one-on-one with Democrat Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The environmental lawyer discusses his primary challenge to President Joe Biden, his thoughts on COVID, the growing immigration crisis at the U.S. Southern Border, family, misconceptions about him, and much more.

Next, Michaelson is joined in studio by North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum. Burgum, a Republican, talks energy and China policies, basketball, as well as how he plans to break-through in a primary field dominated by Former President Trump, currently leading the GOP race by a margin of more than 40 points.