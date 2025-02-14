The Issue Is: California AG Rob Bonta

Rob Bonta, the Attorney General of California, is in charge of the largest statewide Department of Justice in the country.

With the Democrats out of power in the House, Senate, and White House, their best option to push back against President Trump is through the courts.

Bonta told FOX 11 that all Democratic Attorneys General in the country meet every day via Zoom to discuss a joint strategy to take on the Trump Administration.

In his sit down interview with "The Issue Is: with Elex Michaelson," we get a behind the scenes look at that strategy, a deep dive into immigration, and Bonta's decision not to run for governor himself. He also made some news in endorsing Kamala Harris' bid for governor.

In the end, we have some fun and learn about some surprising musical favorites for the Attorney General. "The Issue Is: with Elex Michaelson" is California's statewide political show. Watch full episodes at TheIssueIsShow.com.