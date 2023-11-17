The Issue Is: Kevin Kiley, Brian Goldsmith, Lynn Vavreck

A historic week in California, as Governor Gavin Newsom, President Joe Biden, and the city of San Francisco welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping as part of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Conference.

The summit, not without controversy, as some criticized the city for rolling out the red carpet for a leader that President Biden referred to as a "dictator."

Among those critics is Congressman Kevin Kiley (R-CA). Kiley joined Elex Michaelson on "The Issue Is" to discuss President Xi's trip to the U.S. as well as Governor Newsom's recent trip to China. The freshman Representative also discussed Newsom's handling of COVID, Republicans leadership in the House, and California's infrastructure concerns following the shutdown of portions of the 10 Freeway.

Michaelson is also joined by political analyst Brian Goldsmith and UCLA Professor Lynn Vavreck, for the return of the all-star political panel. The pair talked the latest developments in the 2024 race, from President Biden's lagging poll numbers and the shadow primary being run by prominent Democratic Governors, to Former President Trump's dominance among GOP voters and the upcoming debate between Governors Newsom and DeSantis.

