The Issue Is: Jane Fonda

This week, an exclusive sit-down interview with legendary actor and activist Jane Fonda.

We meet up with her in Santa Barbara, the site of her latest environmental fight.

Fonda is trying to stop Sable Oil Corporation from restarting production on the Santa Barbara channel. It stopped in 2015 after a massive oil pipeline rupture near the Refugio state beach.

Fonda joined fellow actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus and other environmentalists in holding a rally to "stop Sable." Many of them also attended a public meeting featuring leaders on both sides of the issue.

In this special edition of "The Issue Is:," we talk to Fonda, Louis-Dreyfus, a representative from Sable, and California's Natural Resources Secretary Wade Crowfoot about the issue of oil.

We also have a broader conversation with Fonda about activism, her frustrations with Governor Newsom, lessons learned from Vietnam, the future of the Democratic Party, and some of her cultural favorites.

