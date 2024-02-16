The Issue Is: Alex Padilla, Matt Mahan, Areva Martin

This week, "The Issue Is" features a trio of hard-hitting interviews on some controversial topics.

First, FOX 11's Elex Michaelson sits down with California's Senior Senator Alex Padilla. The two discuss the push for Proposition 1, a March ballot initiative that Govenor Newsom has called a "game changer" for dealing with homelessness and mental health.

Padilla also weighs in on the border crisis, this after the failure of the border security deal in the Senate, Padilla joining many Republicans in opposition, although for different reasons. He also defends President Biden's age and mental acuity amid growing voter concerns.

Next, Michaelson is joined by San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan to discuss reforms to Proposition 47. The proposition was 2014 ballot measure that reclassified retail theft under $950 as a misdemeanor. Mahan is joining calls to reform the measure by reclassifying theft with two or more prior convictions as a "jail eligible" felony and adds new laws for smash-and-grab thefts.

Finally, Michaelson is joined by Civil Rights Attorney Areva Martin. Martin is working to secure reparations for the victims of Section 14, a Palm Springs neighborhood where thousands of families, mostly Black and Brown, saw their homes destroyed in the late 1950s and early 1960s.

