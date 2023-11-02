1 injured in shooting near The Grove shopping center and Erewhon market

article

A 28-year-old man was shot in the leg during a struggle with a suspect who demanded his property in a grocery store's garage in the Fairfax district on Thursday, Nov. 2.

Officers responded to the 7600 block of Beverly Boulevard around 5:15 p.m., near The Grove, to a report of a shooting in the parking garage of Erewhon Market, according to the Los Angeles Police Department spokesman Officer Drake Madison.

A male suspect exited his vehicle and began demanding property from the victim, who later drove himself to a hospital after realizing he had been shot during the attempted robbery, Madison said.

The suspect fled in an unknown direction without any stolen property, and Madison said the shooting did not appear to be gang-related.

No further information is available at this time.