Thanksgiving holiday travel rush kicks off at Ontario International Airport

The holiday rush is upon us and crews at the Ontario International Airport in Southern California say they are fully prepared.

TSA officials predict that this could be the busiest holiday travel period on record since the early 2000s.

"We're expecting more than 200,000 people for this Thanksgiving travel period. And we've got a lot of great amenities to showcase to them that maybe they haven't seen before," said Ontario Airport CEO Atif Alkadi.

He added that they’re opening a new parking lot that will allow for an additional 2,000 parking spaces for passengers.

And that’s not all. The Inland Empire airport recently welcomed some new restaurants, including Chick-fil-A and Subway.

SUGGESTED:



The busiest days to travel are the Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving, as well as the Sunday after.