Planning Thanksgiving in California? Expect higher meal costs than most of the country

The Brief California’s Thanksgiving dinner is estimated to be higher than the national average. Californians can expect to pay an estimated $72.61 for a Thanksgiving dinner for 10 people. The national average stands at $55.18.



Those preparing a traditional Thanksgiving dinner in California can expect to spend more than families in most other parts of the country.

According to the American Farm Bureau Federation’s 40th annual Thanksgiving dinner survey, Thanksgiving dinner for 10 guests in California will cost an estimated $72.61. That is far above the national average of $55.18, and higher than the Western regional average of $61.75.

They say California's cost reflects higher prices across most Thanksgiving staples, including frozen turkey, whipping cream, whole milk and sweet potatoes.

Shoppers can expect to pay:

Frozen turkey, 16 lbs. (California $29.72; U.S. $21.50)

Pumpkin pie mix, 30 oz. (California $4.90; U.S. $4.16)

Whole milk, 1 gallon (California $5.57; U.S. $3.73)

Veggie tray (½ pound carrots and ½ pound celery) (California $1.56; U.S. $1.36)

Miscellaneous ingredients (California $4.75; U.S. $3.61)

Dinner rolls, 12 (California $4.18; U.S. $3.56)

Frozen pie shells, 2 (California $4.47; U.S. $3.37)

Frozen green peas, 1 lb. (California $3.16; U.S. $2.03)

Fresh cranberries, 12 oz. (California $2.69; U.S. $2.28)

Whipping cream, ½ pint (California $2.66; U.S. $1.87)

Sweet potatoes, 3 lbs. (California $5.33; U.S. $4.00)

Cubed stuffing, 14 oz. (California $3.64; U.S. $3.71)

According to numbers provided by Datasembly, in 2024, people sent an average of $50.58 for Thanksgiving dinner, about $3 less than it cost in 2023, but roughly $10 more than it did in 2019.

