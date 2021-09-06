DOJ vows to protect women seeking abortions in Texas

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) says it will protect women who are seeking abortions in the state of Texas.

On Monday, Attorney General Merrick B. Garland issued a statement vowing that the DOJ will explore all options to challenge Texas' SB8 "in order to protect the constitutional rights of women and other persons, including access to an abortion."

"We will continue to protect those seeking to obtain or provide reproductive health services pursuant to our criminal and civil enforcement of the FACE Act, 18 U.S.C. § 248," Garland said in the statement, in part.

Garland also said in the statement that the DOJ will provide federal support if or when an abortion clinic or reproductive health center is under attack.

"We will not tolerate violence against those seeking to obtain or provide reproductive health services, physical obstruction or property damage in violation of the FACE Act," the AG's statement read, in part.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

The DOJ's push to protect women seeking abortions in Texas comes days after the U.S. Supreme Court refused to block the controversial state law that bans most abortions. Last week, the Supreme Court voted 5-4, ultimately allowing the Texas law to remain in effect.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Supreme Court declines to block Texas abortion ban in 5-4 vote

Below is the full statement released by Merrick B. Garland:

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.