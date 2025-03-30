'Tesla Takedown' protests take place in LA

The Brief Demonstrations took place at Tesla dealerships across the U.S., targeting Elon Musk's role in DOGE. Protesters aimed to impact Tesla's sales, with significant turnouts in major cities and some counterprotests. The "Tesla Takedown" movement extended beyond the U.S. to over 230 locations worldwide.



Protests erupted across the U.S. and Europe against Elon Musk's involvement with the Department of Government Efficiency under President Donald Trump, targeting Tesla dealerships and vehicles. The demonstrations aim to impact Tesla's sales amid growing backlash against Musk's political role.

What we know:

Protesters gathered at Tesla dealerships nationwide, including in Los Angeles, on Saturday, opposing Musk's role in DOGE and his influence on government spending.

Demonstrations occurred at all 277 U.S. Tesla showrooms, with significant turnouts in major cities and smaller counterprotests at some locations.

What they're saying:

Protesters voiced concerns about Musk's political influence.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett encouraged continued activism, while Rep. Pramila Jaypal participated in Seattle protests.

Musk remains optimistic about Tesla's sales and future prospects.

By the numbers:

Tesla's stock surged 70% post-election but has since lost those gains due to backlash and declining sales.

Musk predicts Tesla will sell over 10 million cars worldwide by next year, up from 7 million currently.