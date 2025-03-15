DOGE protests planned at various Tesla dealerships across SoCal

The Brief Several protests were planned at Tesla dealerships Saturday. Organizers say they are protesting Elon Musk's DOGE and his involvement with the government. Similar protests have occurred nationwide since Trump took office and created DOGE.



Various protests were planned for Saturday at numerous Tesla dealerships across Southern California.

Why they're protesting

What they're saying:

Organizers say they are protesting Elon Musk and DOGE, saying they are troubled by his unauthorized role in the federal government, and his reckless efforts to shut down agencies like USAID, along with firing tens of thousands of federal workers.

They are urging the public to sell their Tesla vehicles, and dump their stock in the company.

"When you have an out-of-control billionaire running roughshod over our country, one of the most effective ways to halt him in his tracks is to reduce one of his most prized sources of revenue, Tesla," said Tammy Silver, co-organizer of the Pasadena protest.

"We don’t have to sit idly by while he destroys programs that so many Californians rely on every day. This is a movement to hold him accountable by hitting him where it hurts – in his billion-dollar bank account."

SoCal protests

What we know:

One of the largest protests will be held at Tesla Pasadena, where an estimated 150 people are expected to attend.

Other protest locations include Tesla dealerships in North Hollywood, Alhambra, Upland, Malibu, Glendale, and Aliso Viejo.

Nationwide protests

Big picture view:

Similar protests have been occurring for weeks throughout the US.



Critics of Trump and Musk hope to discourage and stigmatize purchases of Tesla, the electric car company that is the world’s most valuable automaker.

Musk is taking directions from Trump to slash federal spending and sharply reduce the workforce, arguing that Trump’s victory gave the president and him a mandate to restructure the U.S. government. DOGE officials have swiftly gained access to sensitive databases, directed thousands of federal job cuts, canceled contracts and shut down sections of the government, including the U.S. Agency for International Development.

By the numbers:

Tesla’s share price has fallen by nearly a third since Trump took office, though it’s still higher than it was a year ago. Musk’s current net worth is an estimated $359 billion, according to Forbes, which calculated his 2024 net worth as $195 billion.

