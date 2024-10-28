3 killed, 2 injured in Temple City house fire; person of interest in custody

The Brief Authorities continue to investigate a deadly house fire in Temple City. Three people were killed and two others were hurt as a result of the fire. Officials said a person of interest has been detained.



An investigation continues after officials said a house fire left three men dead and two others hurt in a Temple City neighborhood.

At approximately 4:46 p.m. Sunday, Temple Station Sheriff’s deputies responded to a house fire on the 6000 block of Sultana Avenue, east of Rosemead Boulevard.

When they arrived, two residents were located outside the home with critical burn injuries, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Both men were treated at the scene and transported to an area hospital for further treatment.

Once the blaze was extinguished, firefighters located the bodies of three men inside the home. During the investigation, a man who lives at the home approached deputies and was detained and as a person of interest.

The names of the deceased have not been released.

No other homes were affected. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.