Temperatures soar as heatwave grips Southern California

From the sky. a Fire Department chopper drops water on a hillside during a drill.

Firefighters are practicing in case a real brusher breaks out in this area serviced by five fire departments, including the Los Angeles City Fire Department.

The drill is at Veterans Park in Sylmar. It started before the temperatures skyrocketed. Heat, of course, is not welcomed during fire season.

LAFD Fire Captain Erik Scott told FOX 11, "It’s an added challenge. For the fuel or brush along these hillsides, the high temperatures preheat them, dries them and makes them more susceptible to sparks. So, you need to be very careful."

We spotted two women hiking down the hillside behind the firefighters. Up in the hills, they say it was really hot during their 8-mile trek.

Aissatou Diallo says, "Oh my God! It’s been exhausting but we brought a lot of water."

Some advice for hikers this week? Aissatou’s fellow hiker Kalyn Schleidler says, "Just be prepared. Hydrate, bring snacks with you… sunscreen is a good thing."

By midday, it was in the high 90s in Sylmar. Meanwhile, many headed to the coast to beat the heat.

We saw lots of people in Santa Monica where, by 2 p.m., it was just 77 degrees. Escaping the heat were Amy Kautz, her daughter Sam and a friend.

To Amy, it was "unGodly hot!"

To Sam, the heat was "fun".

Especially when dipping into that nice cool relaxing Pacific Ocean.

Meanwhile, around 3 p.m., it was 100 degrees in Sherman Oaks. We met some like Jeffrey Buie and Arthur Morgan getting their car wash.

To Buie, the heat "makes me sweat but it doesn’t bother me."

Morgan says, "Honestly I love the heat. This is definitely the first hot day in the last couple of weeks but I don’t mind it whatsoever."