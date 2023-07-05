Sandia Fire in Temecula prompts evacuation order

article

Crews were working to knock down a fire that broke out in Temecula late Wednesday morning.

The Sandia Fire broke out around 11:40 a.m. in the 48100 block of Sandia Creek Drive.

Fire officials said the fire was burning light flashy fuels at a moderate rate of speed.

Images from SkyFOX showed the smoke surrounding several homes in the area. A firefighting plane had also dumped fire retardant on one of the homes and the vehicle parked outside the home.

By 1 p.m., the fire had burned approximately six acres, according to Cal Fire, and an evacuation order was issued for Sandia Creek Road from DeAnza Road to El Prado Road.

