Sandia Fire in Temecula prompts evacuation order
TEMECULA, Calif. - Crews were working to knock down a fire that broke out in Temecula late Wednesday morning.
The Sandia Fire broke out around 11:40 a.m. in the 48100 block of Sandia Creek Drive.
Fire officials said the fire was burning light flashy fuels at a moderate rate of speed.
Images from SkyFOX showed the smoke surrounding several homes in the area. A firefighting plane had also dumped fire retardant on one of the homes and the vehicle parked outside the home.
By 1 p.m., the fire had burned approximately six acres, according to Cal Fire, and an evacuation order was issued for Sandia Creek Road from DeAnza Road to El Prado Road.