Teens storm, trash 7-Eleven in Pico-Robertson

By CNS staff
Published  August 10, 2024 12:46am PDT
Pico-Robertson
A group of suspects, believed to be 50, trashed a 7-Eleven in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Around 50 teens wearing masks stormed a 7-Eleven store in just outside Beverly Hills Friday evening and stole merchandise, including cigarettes, before riding away on bicycles.

The robbery was reported around 8 p.m. in the 8500 block of Olympic Boulevard. Video surveillance from the scene showed the teens snatching items from shelves, including chips, soda and cigarettes as they ransacked the store.

The teens sped away on their bicycles before police arrived.

As of Friday night, no arrests were made.