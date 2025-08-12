Teens arrested in connection to break-in targeting Brad Pitt's Los Angeles home

The Brief A group of teens was arrested for breaking into Brad Pitt's Los Angeles home. The suspects were identified as two 18-year-olds and two minors. The incident is part of a wider trend of celebrity home burglaries in Los Angeles.



A group of teens was arrested in connection to a break-in incident at Brad Pitt's Los Angeles home.

What we know:

Late last month, Pitt's Los Feliz home was broken into by the group of masked suspects who hopped a fence.

At the time of the July 25 incident, the Los Angeles Police Department had said the home was ransacked and the suspects got away.

Fast-forward to August 12, LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell announced 18-year-old Jacory Watson, 18-year-old Charles Zare and a two minors, aged 16 and 17, were identified as suspects and arrested in connection to the July 25 break-in.

What we don't know:

McDonnell briefly mentioned the burglary targeting Pitt was the latest in a string of celebrity and professional athletes getting their homes broken into across Los Angeles. However, it is unknown if the group of teens arrested in the Pitt home break-in case were connected to other celebrity home break-ins.