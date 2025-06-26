Brad Pitt's LA home broken into, LAPD investigating

article

The Brief Brad Pitt's home in Los Feliz was broken into Wednesday night. Police said the group of thieves "ransacked" the home. Officials are searching for the suspects.



Police are investigating after a break-in at believed to be of actor Brad Pitt's Los Angeles home overnight.

What we know:

The break-in happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. While the LAPD did not confirm whose house it was, the Los Feliz property is registered with Pitt, according to public records.

Officials said three people broke in, "ransacked" the home, and then left.

What we don't know:

Officers didn't provide descriptions of the three suspects, and it's unclear what exactly they stole from the house.

No other information was immediately available.

It is also unknown if Pitt or anyone from his family were home at the time of the reported break-in.