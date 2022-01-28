Teen charged with shooting NYPD officer in the Bronx freed on bond

A teenage rapper who is charged with shooting an NYPD officer is now free on bond.

16-year-old Camrin Williams, who is also known as C Blu, posted his $250,000 bond after being locked up in a Brooklyn juvenile facility on gun and assault charges.

Police Officer Kaseem Pennan was shot in a struggle with the teen in the Belmont section of the Bronx earlier this month. Pennan was released from the hospital the next day after being treated for a gunshot wound to the leg.

The suspect, a known gang member who was on probation following a gun arrest in 2020, was taken to a hospital to be treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

The judge in the case has come under fire in the past for being overly lenient. Judge Denis Boyle is a Supreme Court justice in the Bronx.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

NYPD Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Lynch called the move disgraceful.

"If anybody wants to know why we have a crisis of violence in this city, or why we’re about to bury two hero police officers, look no further than this disgraceful bail release," Lynch said in a statement.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams also condemned the teen's release.

He issued a strongly worded statement on Friday saying: "New Yorkers should all be outraged that a repeat offender, accused of shooting at a police officer, is today walking free on bond because judges are precluded from even considering danger to the community, like every other state and our federal courts. It is further proof that our current system is failing us. Today of all days, with the city in mourning over the deaths of Detective First-Grade Jason Rivera and Police Officer Wilbert Mora, we all must come together and agree that changes are needed. We cannot allow those who carry guns to walk free – we can pursue safety and justice at the same time, and we must, for the safety of all of us."

The teen's lawyer, in a statement to the NY Post, said her client will focus on his music.

"Camrin has been released and will be back to his regular productive life of focusing on schoolwork and his music career," Dawn Florio said.

Five NYPD officers have been shot in New York City since the start of the new year. Two of them have died.

Advertisement

Funeral services were held for Det. Jason Rivera on Friday morning.