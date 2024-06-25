Teen on skateboard struck by vehicle, LAPD searching for driver

The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the hit-and-run driver who injured a 14-year-old boy.

The accident happened February 2, around 6:55 a.m., as a silver or grey 4-door SUV was traveling northbound on Ursula Ave in the Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw Area.

Newly released video from LAPD, shows the teen riding his skateboard on the sidewalk, he then veers off into the road and is struck by the oncoming vehicle.

Police say the vehicle failed to stop and render aid. The suspect's vehicle, possibly a Honda Element or Pilot, fled northbound on Ursula Ave.

Paramedics responded to the scene and treated the teen for pain to his hand and elbow.

The LAPD released surveillance video in hopes the public can identify the vehicle. A reward of up to $5,000 is available to community members that provide information leading to the offender’s identification, apprehension, and conviction.

Anyone with information about this collision is asked to contact Officer Hurd, South Traffic Division, at 323-421-2500. You can remain anonymous by calling L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.